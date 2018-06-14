SALT LAKE CITY — A new report has listed the Beehive State’s capital as one of the worst cities to live in across the U.S., though it’s still far from being the worst overall.

Salt Lake City ranked No. 49 on a list of the top 50 “least livable” and “worst cities to reside in,” according to USA Today. The list comes from 24/7 Wall St. but was published on USA Today’s website.

Salt Lake City ranked just ahead of Fort Smith, Arkansas, on the list of 50 worst cities. The list identified Detroit as the worst city to live in across the U.S.

Flint, Michigan; St. Louis, Missouri; Memphis, Tennessee, and Cleveland rounded out the five worst cities on the list.

So what makes Salt Lake City so bad? According to the report, the city has a “high violent crime rate,” including 937 violent crimes in 2016 per 100,000 city residents.

Housing prices may also be a factor.

“Housing prices in Salt Lake City also have been rising fast in recent years and have outpaced the area's income growth, making housing unaffordable for many low-income residents,” according to USA Today.

Indeed, the Deseret News reported Wednesday on a new report that found Utah’s minimum wage workers can’t keep up with rising housing costs. Low-income earners would need to work about 98 hours a week to afford a two-bedroom apartment in the Beehive State.

Still, the USA Today list said Salt Lake City’s “substantial economic growth in the last several years” is a positive for the city since it outpaces the rest of the nation. That’s likely why Salt Lake City barely made the list of 50 worst cities.

In 2017, 24/7 Wall St. ranked Salt Lake City as the 32nd worst city to reside in.

“While Salt Lake City has a growing economy, and is home to a large share of college graduates and low unemployment, the city struggles with frequent crime and unaffordable housing,” the report said.

Detroit also ranked as the worst city in the country in that year’s list.