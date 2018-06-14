SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 14.

MUST READ-NEWS THIS MORNING:

Educators talks about Utah's suicide problem

The rise of suicide in Utah has some educators feeling worried they’re missing students who are suffering from mental illness and considering suicide, the Deseret News reported.

The youth suicide rate in Utah quadrupled from 2007 to 2015. But educators, like Salem Hills High School principal Bart Peery, still lose sleep over which students are suffering from these issues.

For Peery, inviting a social worker to meet with students once a week isn’t enough. The students need more help.

“I have students in crisis here every day, and I’ve got to get some help for them,” he told the Deseret News.

Read more.

Many Utahns can’t keep up with housing surge

A new report revealed that low-income Utahns can’t keep up with the surging rise of housing costs, the Deseret News reported.

The study, released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, found Utah’s minimum wage workers would need to work 98 hours a week to rent a two-bedroom apartment in the Beehive State.

Nationwide, minimum wage earners would likely have to work 122 hours a week to afford average rent costs.

"Housing prices continue to rise far beyond the reach of low-income wage earners," Utah Housing Coalition Executive Director Tara Rollins said. "Without assistance, the gap between what low wage jobs earn and what rental housing costs here is simply unbridgeable."

Read more.

Gov. Herbert doesn’t plan to run again

Gov. Gary Herbert said again Wednesday that he plans to leave his elected office once his current term ends in 2020, according to the Deseret News.

Herbert, who took office in 2009, previously said his second term would be his last.

The Utah governor boasts a 70 percent approval rating, which is a relatively consistent number for Herbert during his time in office.

"While it is true that many of Gov. Herbert's supporters have encouraged him to consider another run, there are no plans in place to seek an additional term," the governor's spokesman, Paul Edwards, said in a statement.

Read more.

North Korea sanctions to remain … for now

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said this week that sanctions against North Korea will not be lifted until the country undergoes a “complete denuclearization,” according to BBC News.

Pompeo made the remarks while speaking in South Korea following President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un’s summit in Singapore, where the two countries agreed for North Korea to denuclearize its military.

The two signed a statement in which Kim agreed to make sure his country completes the denuclearization process.

Skeptics worry whether North Korea will follow through.

Read more.

AROUND THE WEB: