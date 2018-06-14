Utah's Kyle Whittingham is fifth in a ranking of Pac-12 coaches by The Sporting News.

“Whittingham is a by-definition solid coach who has kept the Utes on the national radar after moving up to the Pac-12," reads the rankings. “He has only had two losing seasons as head coach, but the expectations should be a little higher now.”

Washington’s Chris Petersen tops the list.

— The Pac-12 is reportedly falling behind other Power-5 conferences in revenue-sharing (247Sports).

— Alex Smith drawing a lot of praise from Redskins coach Jay Gruden (Washington Times).

— Andrew Bogut analyzes Golden State’s title run (NBC Sports Bay Area).

— South Florida hires a Texas firm to find a replacement for Mark Harlan (The Business Journals).

