WOODRUFF — A car was suspended in some trees Thursday morning after a crash that hospitalized seven teens.

A driver tried to navigate a right-hand turn on state Route 39 south of Monte Cristo campground when it went off the road and rolled into some trees, said Sgt. Mark Horton of the Weber County Sheriff's Office.

Steve Landeen, KSL TV Seven teens injured when car crashes, launches into trees on state Route 39 Thursday June 14, 2018.

Four teens were flown to the hospital in critical condition, with three others being taken by ambulance, according to authorities. Occupants' ages ranged from 14 to 17.

"The car is currently suspended in a tree, so there were some ejections," Horton said.

Horton said one occupant got out of the car and crawled to the roadway for cell service.

Authorities said speeding is being investigated as the cause of the crash.

