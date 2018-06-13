WEST VALLEY CITY — A woman was killed late Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle, police said.

Officers responded to the accident involving an automobile and pedestrian about 1:45 a.m., according to West Valley Police Lt. Steve Katz. The woman was crossing a street near 1460 W. 3300 South in the dark when she was fatally struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound, he said.

When officers arrived, the woman had already passed away.

The driver of the car that hit the woman "stopped immediately and has been cooperating with the investigation," the lieutenant said.

He said there aren't usually pedestrians in the area at the time of night when the woman was crossing the road.

The victim's name was not immediately released pending family notification.