HURRICANE, Washington County — A 71-year-old man from Nevada died at Sand Hollow State Park after drowning, officials said.

About 5 p.m., the man, who was going fishing with a friend, stepped off the dock at the main boat ramp to get into a boat and fell into the water, according to Utah State Parks Lt. Regan Wilson. He was unable to swim, Wilson said.

Witnesses pulled the man from the water and performed CPR until medical responders arrived and performed "advanced life support measures," according to Eugene Swalberg, public information officer for Utah State Parks.

Efforts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful, Swalberg said.

The man's identity was not immediately released pending family notification.

— Ashley Imlay