Elizabeth Wang had another excellent day at the Rolex Girls Junior Championship at Promontory Club in Park City, Utah, finishing round two with a score of 69 to put her at seven-under through two days.

Yujeong Son shot 70 and is now at 5-under, while Lauren Beaudreau turned in a 69 in round two to move into a tie for third with Rose Zhang.

Utahn Tess Blair of Bingham High School finished her round with a score of 79, putting her 13-over and in a tie for 61st place.

Play resumes with the third round on Thursday at Pete Dye Canyon Golf Course.