Fred Warner made it official Wednesday, signing his four-year rookie contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

The former BYU linebacker was selected 70th overall by the 49ers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft and is the last of the five players with Utah ties drafted this year to sign his rookie deal.

Warner’s contract is worth $2.46 million in base salary over four years, including $480,000 in 2018, according to Over the Cap.

“This whole experience is surreal even still, to be able to sign a contract and be able to provide for my family,” Warner said during press availability Wednesday in a video shared by the team. “With what me and my family have gone through, it’s huge. Everybody talks about the dream, and this is it. I’m here.”

Fresh off signing his rookie contract, @Fred_Warner discusses his plans for the offseason and transitioning to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/gSJB3SpgXx — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) June 13, 2018

San Francisco wrapped up a mandatory minicamp Wednesday and now heads into its six-week break prior to training camp. Warner split first-team reps at MIKE linebacker with Malcolm Smith— who’s recently dealt with a minor injury — on Tuesday, according to the 49ers.

The four other Utah ties who were drafted — Weber State cornerback Taron Johnson (Buffalo, fourth round), Bingham High tight end Dalton Schultz (Dallas, fourth round), Utah outside linebacker Kylie Fitts (Chicago, sixth round) and Logan High quarterback Luke Falk (Tennessee, sixth round) — all signed their rookie contracts in May.

Warner told reporters that in the time between now and the start of training camp, he would visit his brother Troy, a junior cornerback in the Cougars program, in Provo and train with BYU’s strength staff, and may visit family in San Diego.

“Just try and get into the best shape possible heading into training camp,” he said.