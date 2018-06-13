OGDEN — A man has died Wednesday after a shooting in Ogden, police say.

About 4:30 p.m., officers were called to an area in the 600 block of 23rd Street where shots had been fired, Ogden police said in a news release Wednesday night. When officers got there, they found a male in his mid-20s who had been shot, police said.

The man was treated on scene and taken to a local hospital, where he died, according to police.

The shooting is being investigated and "appears to be an isolated incident involving acquaintances," according to the news release. Police noted there is no known threat to the public.

The man's identity was not immediately released.