NEPHI — A 7 1/2-foot boa constrictor was loose in a residential area in Nephi on Wednesday evening, according to police.

About 6 p.m., Juab County Sheriff's Office issued an alert over Facebook for residents to be on the lookout for the snake at large near 800 N. 100 East.

The snake was described as long, with a red tail.

"Please be cautious with small children and animals," the sheriff's office warned in the post.

Those who spot the reptile are encouraged to contact police dispatch at 435-623-1322, option 1, the office said.

No information about who the snake belongs to or how it got loose was immediately released.