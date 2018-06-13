FARMINGTON — A man died in an all-terrain vehicle accident Tuesday night after his vehicle rolled down a steep mountainside at Francis Peak, police said.

About 8:50 p.m., 61-year-old Kevon Olsen, of West Valley City, died from injuries sustained after he "misnegotiated a snow bank, causing his ATV to roll down the steep grade of the mountainside," according to Ty Berger, public information officer with the Davis County Sheriff's Office.

Olsen was the only occupant of the ATV. He was ejected from his ATV and was found about 150 yards down the mountainside, Berger said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.