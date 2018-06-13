Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski sets the final stone of the Salt Lake City-County Building rehabilitation project into place on Wednesday.

The stone is one of two featuring the likeness of master stonemason Jeff Eakle located on the south side of the building. According to the city, it's a common practice for stone masons to leave their mark on the buildings they work on. A carving in the likeness of the master stonemason from the restoration work completed in the 1980s is currently on the north side of the building.

In addition, the building now boasts two carvings modeled on a Kosmoceratops, a dinosaur discovered within the Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument in Utah, on its north side. The $10 million project to restore the historic building’s Kyune sandstone facade, repair windows and perform a seismic upgrade began in June 2016. According to the city, the building, which was constructed in 1894, had not had significant exterior work of this nature conducted since the late 1980s.

On Friday, Biskupski will declare Salt Lake City-County Building Day during a ribbon-cutting and open house to celebrate the project's completion. During the event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., project experts will be on hand to give public tours of the exterior of the building.