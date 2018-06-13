Five Weber State football players have been named to the HERO Sports 2018 Preseason All-America team. Weber State had the most players earn preseason All-America honors of any team in the Big Sky and was tied for the second-most players of any team in the nation.

Senior Brady May, senior Iosua Opeta, sophomore Rashid Shaheed, senior LeGrand Toia and sophomore Trey Tuttle all were named to the preseason All-America team. All five Wildcats earned All-American honors during the 2017 season after helping coach Jay Hill's Wildcats to their best season in history, including a school-record 11 wins, a Big Sky title, two wins in the FCS Playoffs and a fifth-place national ranking, the highest in school history.

The defending national champion North Dakota State had the most players on HERO Sports list with six. Weber State was tied for the second-most with James Madison, the national champion runner-up. WSU had five of the 14 players from the Big Sky on the HERO Sports preseason All-America team.

May was named to the preseason All-America first team as a special teams player. May earned first-team honors last season as a special teams player. The Heyburn, Idaho native also earned All-Big Sky first-team honors last season on special teams and as a fullback. He had two rushing touchdowns during the season and had 10 receptions for 108 yards.

Opeta was named to the second team as an offensive lineman. The Stansbury Park, Utah native earned first-team All-America honors last season. He started all 14 games on the offensive line for the Wildcats last season and also earned All-Big Sky first-team honors.

Toia, a senior linebacker from Riverton, Utah, was also named to the second team. He earned All-America honors last season after leading the Wildcats in tackles with 79 for an average of 6.1 per game. He was also second on the team in sacks and earned first-team all-conference honors.

Sophomore Shaheed was named to the preseason All-America third team as a return specialist. He also earned All-America honors as a freshman last season after playing in all 14 games and finishing fourth in the nation in kickoff returns with an average of 29.7 yards per return, the best single-season average in school history. The San Diego native had two kickoff returns for touchdowns, including a 100-yard return. He also had 25 receptions for 545 yards and three touchdowns.

Sophomore Tuttle was also named to the third team as a kicker. The Arlington, Texas native was an All-American in 2017 as a freshman after finishing the season fourth in the nation in field goal percentage at 86 percent. He was 19-of-22 on field goal attempts, which is tied for the most field goals in a season in WSU history.