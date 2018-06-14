I was recently standing in the checkout line of a grocery store. A young man, who was bagging the food items, was unabashedly telling the checker how he was going to beat his children, even if it got him into trouble with the law. I could not let his statement pass. I asked him if he had children. He said he was not married. I tried to explain to him that since he had not had any experience raising children, he did not know what he was talking about.

No sane person has children in order to beat them. The strap and the cane are the tools of cowards and fools. Manliness is not defined by the proclivity for violence. Real men are filled with enough self-assurance that they are guided by love. Things beget themselves. Violence begets violence; love begets love. All the young men sitting in the state's prisons share one thing is common. They were all beaten as children.

If a man cannot find it in his heart to love his wife and children, then he should do society a favor and become a hermit. An empty heart is the first sign of an empty head. Love is the universal essence of human existence. 1 Corinthians 13:13 tells us: "But now abides faith, hope, love, these three; and the greatest of these is love."

Stanley Ivie

Richfield, Sevier County