Our country must do more to address opioid misuse, and I appreciate Congress’ action on this issue. An important piece of the solution may lie with the Palliative Care and Hospice Training Act that has bipartisan support and just needs a final push to pass.

Palliative care treats the whole person, not just the disease. It ties perfectly with efforts to reduce opioid abuse. This bill would expand pain and symptom management training for doctors and others treating serious illnesses, like cancer, that cause chronic or acute pain. It would boost the National Institutes of Health funding for pain research to improve pain management best practices — helping ease cancer patients’ suffering while curbing opioid misuse.

As a cancer survivor, the palliative care I received during my cancer treatment was critical. A team of specialists addressed my pain, anxiety and other symptoms. As an American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer, I’m grateful to Congressman Stewart for his support of this bill. I’m counting on him to help it over the finish line.

The impact this bill can have alongside legislation to reduce opioid abuse can make all the difference for cancer patients and survivors.

Ian Lock

Salt Lake City