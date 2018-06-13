I recently read the June/July copy of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Magazine, and included in it was an article about the 2018 Voice of Democracy Essay winners. On the list was Abigail Clawson from Fairview, Utah. She not only won the 2018 State Voice of Democracy audio essay contest and a trip to Washington, D.C., but she also won an additional scholarship at the National Voice of Democracy contest. I searched the local news, but found no further reference to her accomplishment other than the original article in the Sanpete Messenger. What an honor she brings to our state. Congratulations Abigail.

Lorin Welker

Draper