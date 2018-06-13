BYU recently tweeted out the top 10 competing nations in the World Cup where the most BYU students served missions.

Brazil led the way, followed by Mexico, Argentina, Japan and Peru in the top five.

Russia, which will serve as host during the 2018 World Cup, placed No. 6 on the list.

South Korea, Germany, Spain and France rounded out the top 10.

See the full list in the tweet below

Requested follow-up to Monday’s #WorldCup2018 tweet: The 10 competing nations where the most BYU students served missions.



1. Brazil 🇧🇷

2. Mexico 🇲🇽

3. Argentina 🇦🇷

4. Japan 🇯🇵

5. Peru 🇵🇪

6. Russia 🇷🇺

7. South Korea 🇰🇷

8. Germany 🇩🇪

9. Spain 🇪🇸

10. France 🇫🇷 — BYU (@BYU) June 13, 2018

Multiple fans wondered why BYU didn’t include the United States in its list. One tweeter specifically said, “I guess the USA missions really aren’t missions #stereotypes.”

BYU responded to the tweet, though, saying the U.S. didn’t qualify for the World Cup in 2018.

“The United States didn’t qualify for the World Cup so they are not on this list. This only includes nations that are actually competing,” the tweet read.

The United States didn’t qualify for the World Cup so they are not on this list. This only includes nations that are actually competing. — BYU (@BYU) June 13, 2018

Indeed, the U.S. is one of the most notable teams that did not qualify for the tournament this year, according to USA Today. Ghana, Chile, Italy and the Netherlands were among other popular countries that did not qualify for the World Cup, which runs June 14 to July 15.