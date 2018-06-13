SALT LAKE CITY — Walt Disney Studios released the first trailer for the upcoming live-action film “Dumbo.”

Tim Burton will step in to direct the film, which will further the story of the 1941 animation film about a circus elephant born with comically large ears.

The new movie will tell the story of Max Medici (Danny DeVito), who asks former circus star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to take care of a newborn elephant, Dumbo.

But the family’s life changes forever when the children learn the elephant can fly. It’s only then that V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton) hopes to recruit Dumbo to Dreamland, a new circus.

Watch the trailer below.

According to E! News, this isn’t Burton’s first foray with Disney. He previously directed “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993), “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) and “Frankenweenie” (2012).

Disney has released live-action adaptations of its animation movies, including “Beauty and the Beast,” “Cinderella,” “The Jungle Book” and “Sleeping Beauty.”

Disney plans to release “Aladdin,” “Mulan” and “The Lion King” in the near future.

The studio will also produce spinoff live-action films “Mary Poppins,” (actually a sequel to the original) and “Christopher Robin,” which will be a retelling of the Winnie the Pooh story, only in live-action.