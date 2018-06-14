SALT LAKE CITY — Does your dad tell cheesy jokes? Kraft has the perfect Father’s Day gift for you.

The company announced Monday that Kraft will be celebrating Father’s Day by offering a limited number of 40-pound, custom-made cheese sculptures of dads, made out of Kraft’s sharp cheddar cheese.

Your dad can be pretty cheesy, but that’s what makes him great. So, commemorate him with a one-of-a-kind cheese sculpture for #FathersDay because #CheesyIsGreat and so is he. #FamilyGreatly — Kraft (@KraftBrand) June 11, 2018

Kraft will use the cheese to craft sculptures that look like the buyers' dads.

Interested parties submitted their bids for the gift on the contest’s eBay page. Five winners were selected.

The bids closed Tuesday at 6 p.m. MDT. On Wednesday, the bids finished at $2,225.99, $2,200.99, $2,150.99 and $2,100.99.

“At Kraft, we believe that you don’t have to be perfect to be great in the eyes of your kids. So for all the dads out there, we want to celebrate how you 'Family Greatly' in our own cheesy way,” said Anne Field, director of brand building for Kraft. “Will your cheese sculpture be perfect? No. Will it be great? Absolutely (kinda like dad).”

Kraft says it will take three days to build the sculpture and make sure it looks like your dad.

People on Twitter reacted to the news, calling it cheesy yet cute in its own special way.

Whoa- that is the mac “daddy” of cheese. 😂🧀😂🧀 — Amy E Voigt (@AmyEVoigt) June 11, 2018

My dad was pretty cheesy and would have got a kick out of this, but he passed away last year.

I’ll appreciate this for you dad ☺️❤️ — ✨ Sierra Cullins ✨ (@sojournerfemme) June 11, 2018

Do cheese sculptures ship well? 🤔 https://t.co/iDH047wN1j — Kate Lynn Oehl (@kate_oehl) June 12, 2018

The proceeds will go toward Feeding America, one of the country’s largest hunger relief organizations that helps close to 46 million people every year, USA Today reported. Kraft will match every donation up to $25,000.

“Of course, a cheesy dad might feel compelled to point out the irony in wasting 200 pounds of perfectly good cheddar to raise money to feed the hungry,” according to Food and Wine. “Just let him do it: It’s almost his day.”