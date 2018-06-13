SARATOGA SPRINGS — Utah Live Steamers-Salt Lake and the Utah Railroad Historical Society will offer free model train rides on the third Saturday of each month this summer at Shay Park, 358 Aspen Hills Blvd.

Rides, open to all ages, will be offered beginning at 10 a.m. on June 16, July 21, Aug. 18 and Sept. 15. Although the rides are free, donations will be accepted and are appreciated.

The railroad-themed park features a 7 ½-inch gauge, 1.6-inch scale railroad comprised of two loops of track 2,500 feet in length.