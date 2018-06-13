BLANDING — The San Juan County Nominating Commission has selected three nominees for the vacancy in the Blanding Justice Court. The position will replace Judge William Walker, who resigned Jan. 31.

Following are the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

• Alva Byron Clarke III, retired from public education, resident of Blanding

• Richard Allen Eldredge, San Juan County sheriff, resident of Blanding

• Lyon Wesley Hazleton II, San Juan County and Monticello Justice Court judge, resident of Monticello

A comment period will be held through Tuesday, June 26, before a final candidate is selected by Blanding Mayor Joe B. Lyman, who has 30 days to make an appointment.

The appointment is subject to ratification by the Blanding City Council. The Utah Judicial Council must then certify the appointment. To submit written comments about the candidates, contact Melisse Stiglich, Administrative Office of the Courts, at [email protected]