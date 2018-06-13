SALT LAKE CITY — "Slow the Flow, Save H20," the state’s water conservation campaign, is joining with water providers to offer free analyses of automated sprinkler irrigation systems.

Trained evaluators will perform the checks at homes, businesses or institutions, and the results will provide a customized irrigation schedule. Soil type, grass root depth, sprinkler distribution uniformity and water pressure will also evaluated. The entire process will take approximately an hour to 90 minutes.

Water checks are available through August to residents of Salt Lake City, Millcreek, Holladay, Cottonwood Heights, Sandy and Eagle Mountain. Residents of Iron, Washington, Davis, Weber, Morgan and Summit counties are eligible as well.

Residents in Weber, Davis, Morgan and Summit counties can request a water check by calling 801-771-1677. Residents in the other locations can request a check at www.slowtheflow.org/are-you-waterwise/#schedule.

Those who live in areas of the state not listed above can call their local USU County Extension office for information and materials on conducting their own water check.