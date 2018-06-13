Rodney Smith Jr., a recent Alabama A&M graduate, is spending his summer traveling across the U.S. to mow at least one lawn for free in every state, AL.com reported.

This week, Smith Jr. is mowing lawns in the Southern U.S., but he’ll make a stop in Salt Lake City on June 25. For the “50 States 50 Lawns” project, Smith gives free lawn care to those who are elderly, disabled, veterans or single mothers.

Just had the pleasure of mowing Ms. Willadean’s lawn for her in Montgomery, AL. She’s about to be 102 years young ! She looks good and full of life ! Joel had to leave .Making a difference one lawn at a time . pic.twitter.com/04jB66CfBQ — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) June 12, 2018

"Something as simple as pushing someone’s lawn can make someone's day,” Smith told WWBT.

Smith also toured every state giving free lawn care last summer. The summer project is just one part of the nonprofit he founded two years ago, “Raising Men Lawn Care Service.” When he’s not traveling across the country, Smith offers free lawn services in Alabama.

As the name of his nonprofit suggests, Smith started the project to help youths get involved in their communities. While he travels the country mowing lawns, he invites young people everywhere to participate in a “50 Yard Challenge” of their own by mowing 50 lawns for free in their area.

