With the release of “Incredibles 2” this Wednesday, Jenny Oaks Baker and her family used their musical superpowers to perform an instrumental cover of “The Incredits,” the musical score from the “Incredibles” movies.

The video features Jenny Oaks Baker on the violin, her four children on various string instruments and Utah pianist Jason Lyle Black. Each family member represents a character from the movie, including “the baby next door” acting as Jack Jack.

Black, who represents the villain Syndrome in the music video, is nicknamed “The Backwards Piano Man,” according to his website. He lives up to this name in the “Incredits” cover, which he arranged, as he plays the piano while facing the other direction.

“We made this video to show how families can have fun together,” Baker says at the end of the video.

Watch the video here.