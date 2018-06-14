SANDY — City officials are looking for residents with special interest or skill sets to serve on its newly created citizen advisory groups.

The groups, which will allow residents to provide input, research and suggestions, will be made up of six to eight members and one or two coordinators who will serve two-year terms. The panels will meet as a group two to four times per year and will then meet with city administrators as needed.

The groups will be broken down into the following categories: finance/city budget; cultural arts; sustainability; trains and open spaces; smart city/technology; community events, development/redevelopment; and community health.

For more information, or to sign up, log on to sandy.utah.gov.