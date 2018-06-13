SOUTH SALT LAKE — The city’s annual Freedom Festival will kick off Tuesday, July 3, with an event honoring the city’s veterans.

The Columbus Center, 2531 S. 400 East, will play host to veterans and their families during an appreciation reception from 6 to 8 p.m.

The following day, the Fourth of July, the city will host a 5K and fun run/walk at 7:30 a.m. at Fitts Park at 3050 S. 500 East. Participants must register at sslc.com by Wednesday, June 27. Cost is $15.

There will also be a flag ceremony and a pancake breakfast beginning at 8 a.m., followed by a parade at 9 a.m. The parade will wind its way from the LDS church at 2280 S. 300 East to Fitts Park.

Following the parade, there will be live performances, a dance competition, a magician and games at the park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.