SALT LAKE CITY — Raul Neto enters an uncertain future with the Utah Jazz as a restricted free agent this summer, but he certainly will be giving back to young prospects in the meantime.

The Brazilian floor general will assist with the fifth-annual Americas Team Camp June 18-21 at the NBA Academy Latin America in Mexico City.

The top high school boys and girls from across Latin America and Canada will learn from current and former NBA players and coaches such as Neto, Memphis’ Wayne Selden Jr. and former NBA players Horacio Llamas and Brian Cardinal, plus ex-WNBA players Ebony Hoffman and Michele Van Gorp.

Previous camps have been held in Brazil, Puerto Rico, Toronto and Mexico.

Players are led through numerous drills and activities to strengthen their skills and minds on and off the court. A boy and girl will also be named MVPs after the camp.

“Our fifth Americas Team Camp presented by Nike continues to build on our efforts to grow basketball at the elite level in the Americas,” NBA Latin America vice president and managing director Arnon de Mello said in a press release. “Through the on-court work and life skills sessions, this camp will teach these young players how to be better players on the court and leaders in the community.”