SALT LAKE CITY — “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” debuted its trailer to much fanfare Tuesday afternoon. It helped that the game announced that every playable character from the franchise will be available for the new game’s roster.

But there’s one Nintendo character who won’t be in the game — Waluigi. And fans couldn’t be more upset.

For the uninitiated, Waluigi is the bizarro version of Mario’s less-popular brother Luigi. The character often hangs around with Wario, the devilish and evil version of Mario.

The character has been available in several other Nintendo games, including the upcoming “Mario Tennis Aces,” which will drop June 22.

But Waluigi won’t be playable in this new “Super Smash” game. He will appear as a trophy of sorts that players can destroy after they win a battle.

Not only was Waluigi de-confirmed but they disrespect him as they do it. pic.twitter.com/d3dskXhzN4 — Jacob ‘n’ Stuff (@Jacob_Pinecone) June 12, 2018

Other than that, he won’t make an appearance.

Fans shared their disappointment on Twitter following the announcement, according to Mashable.

Nintendo: Everyone is Here! pic.twitter.com/BrbZsuOCsf — th🏳️‍🌈t patr🏳️‍🌈l inaba @ DMC5 HYPE TRAIN (@GenjiShitmada) June 12, 2018

EVERYONE IS HERE!



“wah you hate me so much Nintendo?” pic.twitter.com/59qBYOWrUe — Elvis the Alien (@ElvisTheAlienTV) June 12, 2018

I can't believe they claimed that everyone is here but they didn't show Waluigi pic.twitter.com/8PbQ0MrZGi — 🏳️‍🌈 Seriumu 🏳️‍🌈 (@seriumuramune) June 12, 2018

Waluigi still assist trophy, push me to the edge — Joshua Wittenkeller (@TheJWittz) June 12, 2018

Make Waluigi an echo character at least, you cowards — vii (@viibean) June 12, 2018

But Gene Park of The Washington Post pointed out that Waluigi has had a rather sad history with Nintendo.

He’s often the punchline of all Nintendo jokes. In fact, Waluigi has become something of a meme legend on the internet and social media.

“In the meme universe, Waluigi is a wronged, strangely sexual antihero who suffers one injustice after another. Just this year, Twitter — the company — made an example of him, explaining its new policy on hateful conduct by misusing his glorious visage,” Park wrote.

Will Waluigi ever see the spotlight? It remains unclear. For now, fans will have to deal with him being an assist character.

Maybe one day he’ll be the star.

“With little to no material to work with, his fans are happily resigned to fill in the blanks for the villain who hasn’t even had much of a chance to be villainous,” Park wrote. “Will Waluigi ever star in his own game? Is he doomed to be a typecast sports star? The mental gymnastics to justify his absence would make the athlete proud.”