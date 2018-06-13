SALT LAKE CITY — The internet community was captivated Tuesday afternoon by one devilish raccoon that dared to go where no other (that we know of) went before.
That daredevil raccoon scaled 23 floors of a building in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The creature's climb attracted the attention of the internet and was soon dubbed the #MPRRaccoon, a reference to the Minnesota Public Radio station, which is located in the building across from the one the raccoon tried to climb. Employees saw the furry critter climbing the building.
The creature reached the roof of the building at 3 a.m. Cat food and a trap awaited him, according to BBC.
Crowds gathered outside the building to watch the little raccoon scale the walls of the building. But that was nothing compared to the social media reactions to seeing the raccoon.
MPR journalists Evan Frost and Tim Nelson chronicled the experience for MPR.
Frost told BBC a colleague barely noticed the raccoon at first.
"One of my colleagues spotted the raccoon on, kind of the ground floor, sitting on a ledge on Monday — it looked like a brown lump, almost like a cat sitting there," Frost told the BBC. "We went out there at about 8:30 on Tuesday morning and saw it was a raccoon. Two workers in the building got out a couple of long planks — sort of making a kind of ladder for it."
Frost and others tried to save the raccoon, but the first attempt didn’t work out too well, as the raccoon decided to climb higher.
The story went viral Tuesday in more ways than you think. As NPR reported, people struggled to cope with the frightening climb. In fact, some even created fan art of the raccoon to celebrate the story.
"Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn even offered "a thousand bucks to the non-political charity of choice to anyone who saves this raccoon."
Laurie Brickley, spokeswoman for the St. Paul Animal Control Department, told BuzzFeed News all the attention might have spooked the raccoon, causing it to stand pat and not move from its spot.
Brickley said the raccoon would likely move during the night when attention faded.
"The best option is leaving it alone and hoping it will make it to the top in the evening," she said. "It’s already shown it’s adept at climbing."
She said she had never seen anything like this, "And I hope I never do again."