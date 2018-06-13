SALT LAKE CITY — The internet community was captivated Tuesday afternoon by one devilish raccoon that dared to go where no other (that we know of) went before.

That daredevil raccoon scaled 23 floors of a building in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The creature's climb attracted the attention of the internet and was soon dubbed the #MPRRaccoon, a reference to the Minnesota Public Radio station, which is located in the building across from the one the raccoon tried to climb. Employees saw the furry critter climbing the building.

This poor raccoon apparently got itself stranded on a ledge of the Town Square office building in downtown St. Paul, likely on an errant mission to raid pigeon nests on the skyway over 7th Street. It's been there for two days now, without food or water. @mprnews pic.twitter.com/fVI5pmdCWq — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

The creature reached the roof of the building at 3 a.m. Cat food and a trap awaited him, according to BBC.

Crowds gathered outside the building to watch the little raccoon scale the walls of the building. But that was nothing compared to the social media reactions to seeing the raccoon.

The #mprraccoon is all of us. — MarkSV (@MarkSV) June 12, 2018

Mood: I am stressed about a lot of unknowns, and I am crying about a raccoon trapped on the ledge of a building in Minneapolis.



WILL IT BE OKAY?! #mprraccoon — Layton E. Williams (@LaytonEWilliams) June 12, 2018

when you hear that one of your friends is stranded on a ledge on the 20th floor of a building #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/CWiVZQjVht — Jamie (@jlew8) June 12, 2018

"I'm sorry I can't right now, I'm preoccupied with #mprraccoon." - Everyone in Minnesota today. — Rachel Brougham (@RachelBrougham) June 12, 2018

MPR journalists Evan Frost and Tim Nelson chronicled the experience for MPR.

Frost told BBC a colleague barely noticed the raccoon at first.

"One of my colleagues spotted the raccoon on, kind of the ground floor, sitting on a ledge on Monday — it looked like a brown lump, almost like a cat sitting there," Frost told the BBC. "We went out there at about 8:30 on Tuesday morning and saw it was a raccoon. Two workers in the building got out a couple of long planks — sort of making a kind of ladder for it."

Frost and others tried to save the raccoon, but the first attempt didn’t work out too well, as the raccoon decided to climb higher.

He made a run for it! Still stuck though. pic.twitter.com/8Z7KTK8K1y — Evan Frost (@efrostee) June 12, 2018

The story went viral Tuesday in more ways than you think. As NPR reported, people struggled to cope with the frightening climb. In fact, some even created fan art of the raccoon to celebrate the story.

The St. Paul raccoon has Summited the UBS building. Put some respekt on his name. Mr. Paul Wall Raccoon. #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/2KkenuuCSz — Captain Deplorable (@DaMatterhorn) June 13, 2018

“Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn even offered "a thousand bucks to the non-political charity of choice to anyone who saves this raccoon."

I'll donate a thousand bucks to the non political charity of choice to anyone who saves this raccoon. I can't handle this. Poor dude. https://t.co/2F5reAKkKa — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 12, 2018

Laurie Brickley, spokeswoman for the St. Paul Animal Control Department, told BuzzFeed News all the attention might have spooked the raccoon, causing it to stand pat and not move from its spot.

Brickley said the raccoon would likely move during the night when attention faded.

"The best option is leaving it alone and hoping it will make it to the top in the evening," she said. "It’s already shown it’s adept at climbing."

She said she had never seen anything like this, "And I hope I never do again."