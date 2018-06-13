SALT LAKE CITY — Splitting California into three separate states may be in the cards.

As CNN reported, an initiative to break the Golden State into three separate states will appear on the ballot for the November general election.

Californians will vote to break the state into California, North California and South California, assuming Congress approves the measure, should it be passed by voters.

https://twitter.com/Crowdifornia/status/902994374895820800

Venture capitalist Tim Draper first proposed the idea of breaking up the state last year. It cleared its first hurdle in October when Draper was given the go-ahead to find signatures so the initiative could make it to the ballot, according to the Deseret News.

His campaign, called "Cal 3," received more than 400,000 signatures, which is higher than the state-required minimum needed to bring a proposal to the ballot.

Draper said his plan would help separate the state into “regional communities to make better and more sensible decisions for their citizens to address the state's most pressing issues, including the school systems, high taxes, deteriorating infrastructure and strained government,” CNN reported.

"The California state government isn't too big to fail, because it is already failing its citizens in so many crucial ways," Citizens for Cal 3 campaign spokeswoman Peggy Grande said in a statement, according to CNN. "The reality is that for an overmatched, overstretched and overwrought state-government structure, it is too big to succeed. Californians deserve a better future."

The campaign’s website compared the move to North Carolina and South Carolina, North Dakota and South Dakota, and West Virginia and Virginia.

But critics say there’s no clear process on how to help states split. The last time it happened was during the Civil War amid chaos in the country, meaning there’s no clear way for Congress to determine whether a state should split.

Republicans likely won’t seem eager to pull the trigger on the move, either, since California leans Democrat and this would likely give Democrats three more states-worth of delegates, according to Bloomberg.

California residents may not be eager to make the move, either, as several of them want California to leave the U.S. altogether, and because people in northern California have thought about starting a new state with Oregon for years.

An earlier attempt to break California apart broke down as well. The founders of New California called for statehood back in January,the Deseret News reported. The move didn’t work out.

Draper attempted to break California apart in 2014, according to the Los Angeles Times. He spent $4.9 million back then to collect signatures, but attempts failed.