MOAB — A fire that destroyed eight homes in Moab no longer poses a threat to houses, authorities say, but evacuation orders remain in effect for the area.

Crews have fully contained the blaze that began around 7 p.m. Tuesday as a brush fire along Pack Creek, said Moab Fire Chief Phillip Mosher. It spread rapidly, destroying an estimated 11 structures before crews contained it around 9 p.m.

The teams from several agencies worked overnight, he said, and firefighters continued to battle hot spots early Wednesday morning.

Despite the progress, evacuations early Wednesday remained in place for roughly 150 people.

Investigators don't yet know what sparked the blaze. Five firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox was expected arrive in Moab early Wednesday afternoon to survey the damage and speak with city leaders and residents.

According to a note on Moab Police Department's Facebook page, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office has requested that anyone who experienced a loss of property in the fire to file a report with its office at 25 S. 100 East.

Families or individuals who have been displaced as a result of the fire are directed to the Moab Valley Fire Department, 45 S. 100 East, where representatives with the Red Cross are available to assist with short-term needs.

An account has been established to accept donations to benefit those who were impacted by the fire, police noted. The account is at Grand County Credit Union. Donations should be made to Cinema Court Fire.

This story will be updated throughout the day.