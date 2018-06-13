SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 13.

MUST-READ NEWS THIS MORNING:

Moab fire destroys 8 homes

A fire blazing through Moab near Pack Creek destroyed eight homes Tuesday, according to the Deseret News.

Police said the fire was fully contained by 9 p.m., but several structures were damaged. Plenty of residents were displaced, too.

Moab Fire Chief Phillip Mosher said the fire began as a brush fire.

Investigators are still looking into what started the fire.

A look at 139 religious freedom bills

The Deseret News has published an interactive article that details 139 bills from across the country that are currently redefining religious freedom.

A range of religious freedom bills under consideration across the country cover many topics, including LGBT rights, free speech, health care and adoption, among others.

Rose Saxe, a staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, told the Deseret News that bills in states make it more likely for similar bills to appear before Congress.

"What happens at the state level is a predicate for what happens at the federal level," she said. "It's important to look at trends."

Transportation tax back from the dead?

Salt Lake County may be reviving a once-failed tax hike for transportation projects, the Deseret News reported.

The $58 million sales tax hike would raise taxes by about one penny for every $4 spent, the Deseret News reported.

The taxes would go toward fixing Utah's transportation systems and roads.

“Salt Lake City on Tuesday joined a growing group of municipalities that have passed resolutions in support — bumping the county closer to its needed threshold to pass the tax hike,” the Deseret News reported.

USA, Mexico, Canada to host World Cup 2026

FIFA voted Wednesday morning for the United States, Canada and Mexico to be joint hosts for the 2026 World Cup, USA Today reported.

FIFA Congress members voted for the “United” bid over Morocco’s bid for the 2026 World Cup.

Matches will be held in all three countries, including one match per country at the same time during the opening day, according to USA Today,

The announcement comes on the eve of the 2018 World Cup, being held in Russia this year.

