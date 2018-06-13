Seventeen former BYU players currently dot NFL rosters, after former Cougar wide receiver Colby Pearson was released by the Green Bay Packers last week.

Several of those players still have to prove they are deserving of a spot on the 53-man opening-day roster. With 28 of the NFL's teams currently going through mandatory minicamps this week, two publications tried projecting their respective team's 53-man roster, and they included commentary on a pair of former BYU defenders.

NESN.com's Doug Kyed listed Harvey Langi as one of seven linebackers to make the New England Patriots' opening-day roster, along with fellow Cougar Kyle Van Noy. Langi is headed into his second NFL season as an undrafted free agent and is back on the practice field after he and his wife Cassidy were injured in a car accident last October.

"It was tough to pick two players to keep between Langi, (Christian) Sam and Elandon Roberts," Kyed wrote. "Langi and Sam could provide more special teams value than Roberts, who was on the field for just 54 special teams snaps last season."

The projection isn't as positive for former BYU defensive end Bronson Kaufusi, who is entering his third season in Baltimore after the Ravens drafted him in the third round in 2016. Team columnist John Eisenberg made his 53-man projection on baltimoreravens.com, and it left out Kaufusi, as well as safety Kai Nacua, who was claimed off waivers by Baltimore in early May.

"The Ravens want to hold onto him, but keeping three quarterbacks and four tight ends forces a tough choice," Eisenberg wrote of Kaufusi. "They need an extra cornerback who can play special teams more than an extra defensive lineman."

The new OC in town

Arguably the biggest offseason move for BYU following its 4-9 season in 2017 was bringing in Jeff Grimes to replace Ty Detmer as the Cougars' offensive coordinator.

Jay Drew broke down what Grimes' arrival means on Forbes.com, while also looking at the other coaching changes that have happened for BYU this offseason.

“I think we have the right kind of kids,” Grimes told Drew. “I think they want to do well. We will continue to teach them the standard and teach them what the acceptable level is."

Watch former BYU running back Jamaal Williams and his fellow backs in Green Bay go through drills during their first day of Packers mandatory minicamp Tuesday: