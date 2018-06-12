FARMINGTON — Blake Tomlinson is just 19 years old, but most golfers of his caliber would have played in a few Men’s State Amateurs by now. However, Tomlinson, because of conflicts with Junior World and other events, is playing in his first-ever State Am this year, and after two days is off to a terrific start.

All the University of Utah sophomore-to-be has done so far is shoot the lowest two-day medal score in the long history of the State Amateur with a pair of 64s for a two-day total of 128, breaking the previous record of 130.

Tomlinson added an 8-under-par 64 at Oakridge Country Club Tuesday to his 7-under-par 64 the day before at Davis Park Golf Course to easily win medalist honors at the 120th State Amateur, the longest continuing golf tournament in the world.

Tomlinson beat out two other teenagers for medalist honors as 18-year-old Cole Ponich, an Oakridge regular, who played for Davis High and will be playing for BYU next fall, and Jayce Frampton, a 19-year-old from Centerville, who plays for Dixie State College, both came in at 132.

“I’m ready for a long week,” said Tomlinson, whose work is just beginning, as he faces the possibility of six rounds of match play totaling approximately 126 holes over the next four days as long as he keeps winning.

Tomlinson is from Salt Lake, but he used to play as a youngster at Oakridge, where his grandparents were members. So he feels comfortable with the course, where he didn’t make a single bogey on Tuesday.

Starting on hole No. 10, he made five birdies on the back nine at 11, 13, 14, 16 and 17. Then he eagled No. 1 and made a birdie at No. 4.

“I’ve been working on my wedges a lot,” he said of his ability to get the ball close several times in his first two rounds.

He’ll start off as the No. 1 seed in match play and meet Southern Utah golfer Ali Hameed Wednesday morning. He feels confident in match play, having won the 64-player Utah Junior State Amateur a year ago.

“Winning that last year has given me a lot of confidence going into this week,” he said. “I’m just going to take it hole by hole each day, not force anything and not give up.”

Tomlinson just completed his freshman season for the University of Utah, where he was the team’s top player, earning a spot in the NCAA regionals. However, he didn’t make it to the main NCAA event and last week he struggled at the Salt Lake City Amateur.

“I played a lot of golf up until then and just got mentally fatigued, I guess,” he said. But now he feels refreshed and ready to play several rounds this week.

Two of Tomlinson’s Ute teammates finished high in medal play as Kyler Dunkle came in at 133 and Mitchell Schow was sixth overall at 135.

“It’s good to have some Utes up at the top,” he said.

After Wednesday’s first round, the field will be cut to 32 and those players will play two rounds on Thursday. The final eight will play two rounds Friday.

STATE AM NOTES: The cut came at 146 with 12 golfers playing for the seven final spots. The playoff went three holes with 15-year-old Jack Sargent grabbing the final spot by hitting his approach shot within three to knock out two-time champion Jon Wright and Preston Hansen. Earlier, 2017 runner-up Braydon Swapp, Ron Davis, Preston Wallace, Triston Gardner, Ali Hameed and Andrew Cottle all advanced in the playoff. The other three players who were eliminated were former champion Mike McRae, Mark Beese and Zack Markham. … Carly Dehlin, the only woman golfer in the field, shot a 78 at Davis Park Tuesday and finished at 155, nine shots off the cut line. … Among the former champions who made it to match play were Dan Horner, Darrin Overson and Brad Sutterfield.

Results of medal play at the Utah State Men’s Amateur

128 – Blake Tomlinson (64-64)

132 – Jayce Frampton (69-63), Cole Ponich (65-67)

133 – Kyler Dunkle (67-66), Fidel Concepion (65-68)

135 – Mitchell Schow (65-70)

138 – Zack Neff (71-67), Kyler Dearden (68-70), Tyler Savage (66-72)

139 – Reed Nielsen (71-68), Jake Godfrey (76-63), Boston Watts (71-68), Darrin Overson (68-71)

140 – Logan Skalka (73-67), Denny Job (73-67). David Jennings (70-70), Nathan Ouimette (71-69), Kelton Hirsch, Bob Mitchell (70-70), Jesse Henderson (70-70)

141 – Kurt Owen (74-67), Dan Horner (69-72), Jake Vincent (74-67), John Owen (68-73), Ryan Brimley (71-70), Preston Summerhays (71-70), Daniel Meaders (68-73), Austin Jaramillo (70-71)

142 – Andy Hess (69-73), Carl Jensen (70-72), Rand Sargent (71-71), Greg Law (71-71), Kirk Siddens (68-74), Zach Jones (71-71)

143 – Josh Roberts (74-69), Curtis Cook (68-75), Chandler Thompson (69-74), Mike Jorgensen (73-70), Cody Anderson (70-73)

144 – Blake Murray (71-73), Dane Nelson (72-72), Brad Sutterfield (74-70), Kenny You (75-69), Marty Jacks (70-74)

145 – Christopher Romney (71-74), Devin Tovey (75-70), Tyler Herzog (76-69), Aaron Yeates (75-70), Luke Crapo (73-72), Riley Morgan (76-69). John Ward (71-74), Jeff Jolley (76-69), Jacob Wagstaff (78-67), Brandon Hargett (71-74), Cameron Tucker (71-74), Eric Ashcroft (71-74), Noah Schone (70-75)

146 – Ron Davis (76-70), Ali Hameed (76-70), Andrew Cottle (72-74), Triston Gardner (75-71), Braydon Swapp (70-76), Preston Wallace (74-72), Jack Sargent (71-75)

Missed cut

146 – Preston Hansen (76-70, Mark Beese (71-75), ), Zach Markham (71-75), Mike McRae (73-73), Jon Wright (70-76),

147 – Cameron Howe (73-74), Nicklaus Britt (75-72), Alex Smith (69-78), Grant Wilson (73-74), Tyler Miner (77-70), Kyle Tueller (78-69), Nick Nelson (71-76), Colton Dallimore (70-77)

148 – Caden Hamill (73-75), Tanner Tuft (73-75), Landon Anderson (76-72), Justin Brimley (72-76), Clint Christensen (76-72), Kevin Abbott (75-73), Dexter Edwards (73-75), Thomas Young (71-77), Austin Banz (76-72), Simon Kwon (77-71), Ryan Barber (75-73), Brennan Coburn (73-75), Ryan Budge (77-71)

First-round matches

7:30 a.m. – Blake Tomlinson vs. Ali Hameed

7:40 a.m. – Rand Sargent vs. Carl Jensen

7:50 a.m. – Nathan Ouimette vs. Tyler Herzog

8:00 a.m. – David Jennings vs. Devin Tovey

8:10 a.m. – Zack Neff vs. Noah Schone

8:20 a.m. – Daniel Meaders vs. Kenny You

8:30 a.m. – Kyler Dearden vs. Luke Crapo

8:40 a.m. – John Owen vs. Brad Sutterfield

8:50 a.m. – Kyler Dunkle vs. Braydon Swapp

9:00 a.m. – Greg Law vs. Josh Roberts

9:10 a.m. – Jake Godfrey vs. Eric Ashcroft

9:20 a.m. – Jesse Henderson vs. Jeff Jolley

9:30 a.m. – Fidel Concepcion vs. Ron Davis

9:40 a.m. – Ryam Brimley vs. Cody Anderson

9:50 a.m. – Darrin Overson vs. Cameron Tucker

10:00 a.m. – Kurt Owen vs. Marty Jacks

10:10 a.m. – Cole Ponich vs. Jack Sargent

10:20 a.m. – Andy Hess vs. Zach Jones

10:30 a.m. – Denny Job vs. John Ward

10:40 a.m. – Logan Skalka vs. Riley Morgan

10:50 a.m. – Tyler Savage vs. Andrew Cottle

11:00 a.m. – Jake Vincent vs. Mike Jorgensen

11:10 a.m. – Reed Nielsen vs. Jacob Wagstaff

11:20 a.m. – Preston Summerhays vs. Dane Nelson

11:30 a.m. – Jayce Frampton vs. Preston Wallace

11:40 a.m. – Kirk Siddens vs. Chandler Thompson

11:50 a.m. – Kelton Hirsch vs. Christopher Romney

12:00 p.m. – Bob Mitchell vs. Aaron Yeates

12:10 a.m. – Mitchell Schow vs. Triston Gardner

12:20 a.m. – Austin Jaramillo vs. Curtis Cook

12:30 a.m. – Boston Watts vs. Brandon Hargett

12:40 a.m. – Dan Horner vs. Blake Murray