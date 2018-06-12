MOAB — Residents here evacuated their homes as a fire threatened structures in the Mill Creek Drive area Tuesday evening, according to police.

About 6:30 p.m., the Grand County Sheriff's Office on social media asked people to avoid the area where evacuations were underway due to the "active fire." Details about the size and cause of the fire were not immediately available.

Kevin Sheets, a resident who was at the blaze helping build a fire line, said the fire had already claimed structures by about 7:30 p.m., but he didn't know how many buildings had been lost.

Progress had been made, he said, "but it's hot spots everywhere right now," he told the Deseret News in a phone call while helping at the scene of the fire. Video from Sheets showed structures burning while people fought the flames and drenched scorched lawns with garden hoses.

Power was also out in parts of the city, according to officials.

Moab City said on its Facebook page reported about 8 p.m. that Moab Police Chief Jim Winder was reporting the fire was "controlled."

"No injuries other than responders suffering smoke inhalation. A dozen or so structures affected so far and some were lost," the post said.

The Gonzo Inn in Moab, 100 W. 200 South, posted on social media that vacant rooms at the hotel were being opened for those displaced by the fire, while phones, Wi-Fi and drinks would be available in the lobby for anyone who needed them.

"Our hearts go out to you," representatives from the hotel wrote on Facebook.