WASHINGTON, Washington County — Health officials are investigating after several cases of E. coli were reported in Washington.

Open irrigation water in Nisson Park, 30 S. 200 West, is a possible source of the infection, city officials said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Because water at that park is untreated, it will be difficult for officials to determine whether the infections were picked up from that water. Most untreated water contains some E. coli, the post stated.

Officials added that test results for the water "showed levels of E. coli well below the levels at which waters should be closed for health reasons."

However, city officials said they will continue to "monitor the situation" as the Southwest Utah Public Health Department investigates.