PARK CITY — With the American Junior Golf Association Rolex Girls Junior Championship being held at Promontory Club in Park City, Bingham High School’s Tess Blair — winner of two straight individual high school state championships — was the lone representative from Utah in the field of 72 golfers.

“I think it’s a really great opportunity for me, and it was really generous of the AJGA and the PGA section to offer a spot to a high school girl, and I was fortunate enough to qualify, and it’s a great experience, I think,” Blair said.

Tuesday kicked off the first of four 18-hole rounds. The tournament will be held with no cuts, with the champion being crowned based on the cumulative scores across those four rounds.

There were some first-day nerves for Blair, but she mostly got those nerves out of the way early Tuesday morning.

“I think there’s definitely nerves. There’s a lot of talent here, you can just look on the range and see that. I think I was excited more than anything, just to play with some really great players. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me, so it’s just more excitement, I think,” Blair said.

Blair finished the round 6-over with a score of 78, tied for 56th place with Angelina Kim and Anne Yu.

“I think I did OK. I made some mistakes I don’t usually make on the putting green coming down the stretch, which is why I had those few bogeys, but other than that, I wasn’t overwhelmed, I think I did all right,” Blair said.

Blair birdied No. 13 and No. 17, her best holes of the day.

“On one of the par-3s, I hit my iron to about a foot for birdie, that was my best hole today,” Blair said.

The Rolex Girls Junior Championship is held at the par-72 Dye Canyon Course at Promontory Club.

“The course is set up pretty challenging, I’d say. There’s a lot of undulation, an elevation change, so that plays it a little bit longer on a few holes and the greens are a bit tricky, so I think that it’s a good challenge,” Blair said.

About an hour after her first round of the day, Blair was itching to get back out on the course. She was planning on working on her putting to try to improve for Wednesday’s round.

“I’ll probably spend some time putting with my dad, right now actually, just to go see what the issue was, and hopefully that will be better tomorrow and hopefully my par-5 scoring will be a little better, as well,” Blair said.

After the first round, Elizabeth Wang of San Marino, California, sits in first place after shooting 4-under for a 68. Alexa Pano, Yujeong Sonand and Ashely Shim are all tied for second with 69, and Brianna Navarrosa, Brooke Seay and Mikaela Schulz are tied for third with 70. Play resumes Wednesday morning at Promontory Club.