CASTLE DALE, Emery County — A 48-year-old man was found deceased Monday in the Swinging Bridge area near Buckhorn Wash after he'd gone missing from his camp, police said.

On Monday morning, emergency responders and search and rescue workers were called by the man's friend, who said that he had left camp about midnight for a hike and hadn't returned, according to the Emery County Sheriff's Office.

The search for the man began in a "steep, rugged area around the camp," the office said. The man's body was found and recovered by a rescue helicopter in the "rugged terrain."

The name of the man and information about what caused his death was not immediately released.