WEST VALLEY CITY — An 80-year-old man died after an argument with his grandson turned physical Tuesday morning, according to police.

West Valley police said officers responded to a home at 3036 W. 2960 South on a domestic violence call about 11:30 a.m. A 35-year-old grandson had gotten into a fight with his grandfather that resulted in the grandson pushing the grandfather. The grandfather fell and hit his head, said Roxeanne Vainuku, West Valley police spokeswoman.

The grandfather, identified by police as Sherral Northrup, was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The grandson, Jason Northrup, is being booked into jail for investigation of murder, Vainuku said.

Other family members who were in the home at the time of the argument were unharmed, she said.