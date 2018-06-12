Almost 35 years ago, I moved from the west coast to serve the great state of Wisconsin for a short time as a missionary. I quickly found a Midwest culture that was ensconced in hard work, tradition and, of course, the Green Bay Packers. I learned to love the small-town patriotism, love-them-when-they-are-down attitude and have been a Packer/Wisconsin fan ever since.

Now, after 27 years in law enforcement and working with officers from across the United States and overseas, I am sickened by an attitude perpetuated by some NFL players that peace officers are perpetually racist and given to attack persons of color. Simply put, this is incorrect. What is more difficult to accept is an intentional or unintentional disrespect of the United States military servicemen and servicewomen as well as deceased patriots. I am now one of the many who avoids articles regarding NFL player protests, ridicules “fixes” to include political banter on this subject and that debate turning off a game they love in support of patriotism.

I am asking the Green Bay Packers organization to initiate a trend (just like what started this issue) to stand, respect the flag, honor your military and honor an imperfect organization like the NFL that is supporting so many to do so much for their communities and those in need.

John Eddington

Sandy