MAPLETON, Utah County — A man is expected to recover after spending about 20 hours inside a wrecked pickup truck in a secluded area below a canyon road, police say.

Investigators believe the man crashed the truck off of Right Creek Hobble Road about 6:30 p.m. Monday several miles east of the mouth of Hobble Creek Canyon, and that his vehicle then went undetected overnight, said Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

The crash wasn't reported until an off-duty police officer spotted the truck about 100 feet below the roadway just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cannon said. Arriving emergency crews found the man inside his truck and he was flown by medical helicopter to Utah Valley Hospital.

The man suffered broken ribs, cuts and scrapes, and was dehydrated, but was otherwise not seriously injured, according to Cannon. His name and age were not released.

The cause of the crash was still being investigated Tuesday afternoon. Cannon didn't know why the man was still in his truck when the wreck was discovered.

"I don't know if he was trapped inside of the vehicle or if he wasn't able to (look for help) because of the injuries," he said.

Because of the steep terrain, "It could be difficult, if you're in perfectly good condition, to hike some of those areas," Cannon said.

The sergeant added that it's not unheard of for crashes to go unnoticed in the area, which has a lot of undergrowth.

"There's often little sign from the road that something happened," he said.