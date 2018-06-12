Acting like an ape doesn’t hold much appeal for Hal Boyd, especially when it comes to marital fidelity.

In an opinion article for First Things, Boyd, a visiting fellow at Brigham Young University’s School of Family Life and a former Deseret News opinion editor, refutes arguments in favor of consensual non-monogamy and critiques proponents’ appeals to evolutionary hard-wiring as a reason to ditch the single-partner model.

The article opens with a reference to a minidocumentary produced by Vox called, “Monogamy, explained.” Don’t let that title mislead you — the balance of the 18-minute video has little to do with explaining the practice. Instead, it concerns itself with biological justification for humans to practice polyamory, offering up bonobos as the evidence.

“The study of apes can provide helpful scientific insights into human health — after all, we do share a significant portion of DNA. But looking to bonobos as co-architects of modern systems of morality is a troubling trend that should worry anyone who still values stable households and sexual fidelity,” writes Boyd.

Beyond the fuzzy moral outcomes of emulating our evolutionary ancestors, risks abound in consensual non-monogamous relationships. Authors Alan J. Hawkins, a professor at BYU, and Betsy VanDenBerghe identify the emotional and psychological impacts of these fluid relationships.

In a piece for National Review, Hawkins and VanDenBerghe argue the embrace of polyamory is perpetuated by skewed surveys and shaky research. Pulling back the curtain, however, reveals “heavy demands, psychological contortions, and thorny day-to-day challenges” faced by many participants in such arrangements.

What's the key to maintaining faithful relationships? For Boyd, it's exercising free will to find our "better angels," rather than following primitive — or primate — desires supposedly dictated by DNA.

Read Boyd’s full article here.

Read the full article from Hawkins and VanDenBerghe here.