SALT LAKE CITY — The Larry H. Miller Group, owner of the Salt Lake Bees, announced a new partnership with ride-sharing service Lyft for home game transport options.

The AAA-affiliate of the Anaheim Angels made Lyft its "official ride-share partner" and established a designated pickup and drop-off area — decorated with bright pink Lyft banners and flags — on 1300 South directly across from the Bees home stadium, Smith's Ballpark.

Bees officials said the partnership adds a great new option for the team's players, employees and fans.

"We are excited to partner with Lyft as the official ride-share partner for the Salt Lake Bees,” said Marc Amicone, Bees president and general manager. “Lyft provides a simple way for our fans to get to and from the ballpark this season. We continue to see players and staff use Lyft as a means of getting from the ballpark to the airport with ease.”

Lyft's Utah market manager Jeremy Neigher said the company, which launched in 2012, is excited for the new connection with the team and its Utah fans.

“Lyft is thrilled to partner with the Larry Miller Group to support the Bees organization and its fan base here in Utah,” Neigher said. “We look forward to providing a reliable, affordable and convenient solution to and from Smith's Ballpark.”