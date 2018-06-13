When I was a kid staying home sick from school, I’d often watch “Donald’s Happy Birthday,” a Donald Duck cartoon from 1949. In the cartoon, Donald’s young nephews buy a box of cigars. After catching them in the act, Donald forces his nephews to smoke every single one of the cigars, turning their tree house into a veritable hotbox.

Donald shoves cigar after cigar into their little beaks, even stoking their inhalation with a furnace bellows. (I don’t think the cartoon scared me as a kid, but it kind of does now.)

It’s a classic child rearing technique: give kids an abundance of something they love until they can’t handle it anymore.

It feels like we’re getting to that point with "Star Wars," "The Avengers" and pretty much any other form of widely loved entertainment. I can only fit so many "Star Wars" spinoffs in my little beak, Disney! It seems I’m not alone: “Solo” earned $84 million in its opening weekend, $29 million the following weekend and about $15.7 million over this last weekend — currently making it the lowest performing "Star Wars" film to date. Yes, it's still making plenty of money, but nowhere near what previous "Star Wars" films raked in.

Leading up to the release of “Solo,” I heard a certain sentiment repeated in various circles. Something along the lines of, “Of course I’ll see it — it’s 'Star Wars' — but I’m not that excited.” For "Star Wars," “Solo” is the moment where passion becomes obligation: We watch it because we feel like we should, not because we actually desire it that strongly.

Jonathan Olley, Lucasfilm Ltd. Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

For the record, I really liked “Solo.” But I already felt "Star Wars" fatigue before the opening credits rolled. That galaxy far, far away always seemed so sacred for so long. Now? Not as much.

Even though “Solo” is underperforming, Disney will continue making lots of money by rolling out a new Star Wars film each year. We’re only three years into this new strategy, though, and fatigue is already manifesting itself. What about 10 years from now? How detached and hollow will our "Stars Wars" fandom become?

I can’t help but think of Facebook. When I joined Facebook in 2006, every notification and status update was an escape from the drabness of everyday life. I still go on Facebook daily — to keep up with the news, to check on events happening in my area — but it’s mostly an obligation-based activity now. Facebook is no longer the means of escape. Instead, it’s the thing I dream of escaping from.

Of course, I could escape. Time won’t stop if I walk away from Facebook, "Star Wars" or any other such thing. What am I scared of, exactly?

Abandoning our own fandom, or at least distancing ourselves from it, implies the risk of a deeper kind of estrangement: from our sources of passion and from the person we used to be. Those are big anchors.

Provided by the estate of Michael Jackson Michael Jackson in London during rehearsals in 2009.

National Book Award-winner Ta-Nehisi Coates’ recent essay for The Atlantic, titled “I’m Not Black, I’m Kanye,” masterfully observes this fraught relationship. For Coates, an African-American, it isn’t "Star Wars" or Facebook, but Michael Jackson and Kanye West whose self-destructions have tested the limits of his fandom.

“We knew that we were tied to him, that his physical destruction was our physical destruction,” Coates writes of Michael Jackson, “because if the black God, who made the zombies dance, who brokered great wars, who transformed stone to light, if he could not be beautiful in his own eyes, then what hope did we have — mortals, children — of ever escaping what they had taught us, of ever escaping what they said about our mouths, about our hair and our skin, what hope did we ever have of escaping the muck? And he was destroyed. It happened right before us.”

This seems to me to be fandom at its purest, its deepest and even its most culturally necessary. For Coates, watching his idealized Jackson fall meant acknowledging not just his own mortality but the mortality of the gods. For "Star Wars" fans, that fall may come in the form of over-familiarity. At the rate they are going, Disney will soon acomplish the lesson that Donald set out to teach his young nephews in that 1949 cartoon: It will have fed us so full of something we once delighted in that we will have grown sick on the glut of our fandom.