HERRIMAN — Amid backlash over the zoning change that cleared the way for a controversial, nearly 8,800-unit development west of Herriman, Salt Lake County leaders poised themselves Tuesday to perhaps reverse their vote.

The Salt Lake County Council on Tuesday afternoon agreed to consider rescinding or amending the zoning change last week that cleared the way for the Olympia Hills development, a community that would be modeled after Daybreak in South Jordan but much more dense.

"To the county residents and various city leaders who have voiced a number of concerns and raised questions concerning the Olympia development: we hear you," said County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton in a prepared statement.

"The questions are legitimate, and the members of our council have also asked for more information about the project and the best ways to mitigate impacts of growth in our valley."

The council voted unanimously Tuesday to set the potential zoning reversal or change on the agenda for its June 19 meeting. If it chooses to rescind the decision, the zoning change will be reversed entirely. If the council amends it, it could change specific portions of the ordinance, according to council staff.

The County Council's action comes after widespread outrage over the zoning change a week ago, which was protested by several city leaders near the 930-acre area, including Herriman, Riverton, West Jordan and the Copperton Township.

It also comes the day after a group ofconcerned residents filed a referendum application to attempt to block the development and put the zoning change up for a public vote. To put the issue on a ballot, the citizens would need to gather at least 84,000 signatures.

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams had also asked to push pause on the project and mulled the possibility of vetoing the zoning change (an option that expires June 20), but he said he'd prefer to first try to find a solution through negotiations with the developer, Doug Young, to perhaps adjust the development's density through changes to the development agreement.

McAdams said he "challenged" stakeholders to reach an agreement by Friday. Meanwhile, Herriman officials had also begun negotiations with the developer to perhaps annex the land.

But now, potential changes to the zoning fall into the Salt Lake County Council's hands.

Over the next week, council members plan to meet with the project's developer to discuss the project, density, needed improvements to infrastructure and potential impact to surrounding communities, Newton said.

The proposed Olympia Hills development is located in unincorporated county land between 6300 West and 8500 West and 12400 South and 13100 South.

Under the current zoning, southwest valley mayors worry it would create perhaps the state's most dense community.

As currently proposed, the development could attract roughly 30,000 residents to a 930-acre area, with plans calling for 4,783 apartments, 2,485 town houses and 1,497 single-family homes on quarter-acre lots, according to county planning documents.

