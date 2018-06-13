SALT LAKE CITY — The World Cup is only two days away, but the bees can’t hold back their excitement to see some world-class soccer.

On Saturday, a swarm of bees invaded the pitch during a game between Liga de Portoviejo and Manta FC in Ecuador’s second division. The bees flooded the air in the 26th minute of the game at Reales Tamarindos Stadium, according to Mashable.

Players and referees flew to the ground immediately after the bees started to buzz through the stadium.

According to Manta FC’s Twitter account, it remains unclear why the bees came to the stadium or what type of bees they were.

Manta FC won the game 3-2.

No one was injured in the invasion, according to The West Australian.

Funny enough, this isn’t the first time bees have invaded a sporting event. Similar events happened at a cricket match in South Africa, as the tweets below show:

Swarm of bees at Wanderers. Everyone has dropped to the ground. pic.twitter.com/47tXHGIZRW — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) February 4, 2017

South Africa v Sri Lanka game stopped. Due to bees. Beekeeper called, armed with box with honey in. No play for an hour. Classic cricket pic.twitter.com/ZNGFJQqvBI — Jack Wilson (@JackWilson_5) February 4, 2017

The World Cup runs June 14-July 15 in Russia.