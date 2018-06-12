SALT LAKE CITY — It looks like “Kingdom Hearts III” is coming to both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, a first for the video game franchise.

And it appears you can play as a “Frozen” character and venture through “Frozen” settings.

The new trailer dropped at the Electronic Entertainment Expo this week. The game will be released Jan. 29, 2019.

“Kingdom Hearts” is a video game franchise surrounding the character Sora, a hopeful teenager who travels across various Disney realms to find his lost friends.

The trailer for the third game in the franchise shows Sora traveling through Arendelle, the location for the “Frozen” franchise. The kingdom is dressed in snow. "Frozen" characters Elsa, Olaf, Anna, Sven and Kristoff all make appearances in the trailer.

It’s quite a mind-bend when Anna and Olaf talk with Disney characters Goofy and Donald Duck, too.

Watch the trailer below.

Other trailers of “Kingdom Hearts III” from E3 show Sora meeting up with characters from “Pirates of the Caribbean” and the world of “Tangled.”

Director Tetsuya Nomura said on Twitter that the game will release later than expected.

"I’m sorry that we’re asking for a little more time than initially planned,” he said.

We’ve announced the release day for KINGDOM HEARTS III ahead of E3 at the KINGDOM HEARTS Orchestra -World Tour-. I’m sorry that we’re asking for a little more time than initially planned. Please look forward to other information, including a few trailers at E3. Thank you - Nomura — Kingdom Hearts (@KINGDOMHEARTS) June 10, 2018

According to The Verge, the video game was first announced at E3 2013, five years ago. The company behind the game, Square Enix, predicted the game would drop around 2018 but that didn’t happen either.

“But fans have been waiting over 13 years since Kingdom Hearts 2 to find out how Sora’s story will end, so an extra couple of days to make the game as good as it can seem short by comparison,” according to The Verge.