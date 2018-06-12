SOUTH OGDEN — A house fire caused by an explosion caused $150,000 in damage to a home Tuesday, police said.

The fire happened about 8 a.m. Tuesday at 183 S. Country Club Drive, said South Ogden Fire Deputy Rick Rasmussen.

Rasmussen said investigators believe a woman was using gasoline as a cleaning agent in the basement and that gasoline vapors interacted with a water heater and caused an explosion that impacted walls on the north and south ends of the residence.

A window in a nearby car was also blown out, but other homes in the neighborhood were not affected, Rasmussen said.

The woman's hair was singed, but she was able to escape the home and was not injured, according to Rasmussen. Nobody else was inside at the time.

He said firefighters combatted the blaze in a defensive position rather than going inside due to the significant structural damage to the house, and needed about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire by attacking it through the home's windows.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the home was considered a total loss.