SALT LAKE CITY — Good news for basketball fans craving some summer action: The Utah Jazz's summer slate is quickly approaching.

The Jazz announced Tuesday that they will host San Antonio (July 2), Memphis (July 3) and Atlanta (July 5) in their annual summer league event at Vivint Arena before heading south.

In Las Vegas, Utah will play Portland (July 7), New York (July 8) and Miami (July 10) before participating in a tournament (July 11-17) in the NBA Summer League.

Complete Jazz 2018 Summer League Schedule Released pic.twitter.com/dXN9N5p8kk — Utah Jazz PR (@UtahJazzPR) June 12, 2018

The Spurs, Grizzlies and Hawks will also play each other during the six-game, four-team Utah event from July 2-5. Atlanta (third) and Memphis (fourth) each own high picks in the upcoming draft, so their lottery selections should be on display in Salt Lake next month.

Lower-bowl tickets for the Utah Jazz Summer League are $8 for a one-day pass and $15 for a three-day pass. Tickets can be purchased at www.utahjazzsummerleague.com, on the Jazz's mobile app, by calling 801-355-DUNK or at the arena box office.

This will be the fifth year in a row the Jazz will participate in the massive NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Each team plays at least five games.

Every Las Vegas game will be broadcast by ESPN via the ESPN App, while 46 games will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. Tickets are available at NBATickets.com.

The Jazz haven't announced details about their broadcast plans yet.