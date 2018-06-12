Nintendo is bringing a new “Super Smash Bros.” game to the Switch, and it’s going to be rather legendary.

According to video games news site Polygon, the new game, called “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” will include more than 60 fighters in a battle royale smash game.

That roster — you can read an uploaded version here — will include every character previously featured in the video game franchise.

The trailer for the new video dropped Tuesday.

“We made including every single fighter ever our number one goal,” said “Smash” creator Masahiro Sakurai in Nintendo’s press conference, according to Kotaku. “So we’re kind of hoping you aren’t expecting too many new challengers.”

The game debuts Dec. 7.

The game’s presentation at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) included a video with the text, “Everyone is here.” It then showed off characters such as Young Link, Cloud, Ryu and several others.

“Each one will be included in the base game, and Nintendo promises to make them much simpler and quicker to unlock than in previous entries,” according to Polygon. “We shouldn’t expect the majority of these old faces to be available from the start of the game, of course, but players will be able to choose from an entire plethora sooner than later.”

According to TechCrunch, Nintendo shared 25 minutes of footage from the video game. The game will include new stages.

The game even improved its fighter speed, The Verge reported.

“At E3, we’re showing how Nintendo Switch continues to redefine play, with the broadest range of games people can enjoy together anytime, anywhere,” NOA president Reggie Fils-Aime said in a statement, according to TechCrunch. “Fans who’ve debated which Super Smash Bros. fighter is the best now have the chance to settle their differences once and for all, pitting familiar faces against fresh challengers on stages both new and old.”

As the Deseret News reported, Nintendo first teased the new game in March with a trailer video that showed many of Nintendo’s characters gearing up for battle.